10 student-friendly Fringe vacancies that are open now

Working at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival is a brilliant opportunity for students to make money and experience the world’s largest arts festival. Getting a job at the festival can often be tough as many companies begin to recruit as early as January, but we have compiled a list of great festival jobs that are accepting applications now!

Underbelly is one of the festival’s biggest venues and they are hiring for a huge number of positions right now, here are some highlights:

Street Team Member, apply ASAP

This role involves marketing the venue’s shows by distributing flyers to members of the public. Successful candidates will be confident when speaking to strangers and passionate about the arts, no previous flyering experience is necessary.

Production Assistant, apply ASAP

This job requires the successful candidate to oversee different elements of production during the festival. You would be working with performers, assisting with office work, supporting the Programming Team and more. They are looking for applicants with experience in theatre or with venues and that are familiar with Edinburgh and the Fringe festival. This job looks like a great opportunity for students who want to pursue a career in theatre or venue management.

Bar Job, apply ASAP

Previous bar experience is preferred but not essential. To apply for this job you need to be comfortable with working late – the last shift ends at 5am!

See a complete list of Underbelly’s vacancies here.

Edinburgh University Students’ Association is also advertising lots of festival positions. Many of the Students’ Association’s buildings are also performance venues, such as Pleasance’s Cabaret Bar, meaning any successful applicants will be working at the heart of the festival:

Catering Team Member, apply by 5th August

For this position they are looking for somebody with customer service experience and a good knowledge of food hygiene requirements. Successful candidates will work across all of the Student’s Association’s Catering outlets.

Festival Finance Assistant, apply by 5th August

This role will involve assisting with the organisation’s payroll, processing invoices and paying suppliers. The ideal candidate will have great numeracy and literacy skills and be proficient with Microsoft Office.

Security Team Member, apply by 5th August

The security team control entry to all of the organisation’s premises, making sure that they remain safe. All applicants for this role are required to show proof of SIA licence before the role begins.

See a complete list of Edinburgh University Students’ Association’s vacancies here.

Some other venues and companies are offering work too:

Serving Staff for The Crema Caravan, apply ASAP

The Crema Caravan is a travelling food truck that specialises in serving Crème brulée. They are looking for applicants with experience in a busy work environment.

PR Staff for The Three Sisters, apply ASAP

The Three Sisters are looking for outgoing and friendly people to advertise shows taking place at their venue. The role will mostly involve distributing flyers but there are also opportunities to work with social media and marketing.

Bar Staff for 56 North, Apply ASAP

56 North are looking for temporary bar staff during the festival period. Bar and cocktail making experience is preferred but not necessary.

Street Team Member for PBJ Management, Apply ASAP

This role will entail 4-6 hours of flyering each day and applicants need to be available throughout the entire festival. As a bonus, successful candidates will get an entry pass to Pleasance and Underbelly venues!

If none of the above vacancies peak your interest then further opportunities can be found on the following job sites:

MyCareerHub, the university’s own specialised jobs portal: https://mycareerhub.ed.ac.uk

Indeed, a go-to place for many companies looking to advertise work: https://www.indeed.co.uk

Edinburgh festival jobs, a great place to find roles relating specifically to the Fringe: http://www.edinburghfestivaljobs.com/jobs/app/

Image: (JSP92 via flickr)