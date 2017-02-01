The Student regrets the September 24th 2012 publication of an article regarding a gambling loss by former Edinburgh University student Maurizio Mustapha. A complaint regarding this article was received in August 2016. The article described Maurizio’s loss of £9,000 following an unsuccessful bet placed on a football match. The article could have more fully explained that Mr Mustapha was gambling his own money. Furthermore, Mr Mustapha’s marital status was not as stated in the article. The writer responsible for this article has been disciplined in line with The Student’s code of conduct. The Student apologises for any distress caused by this article.

Related