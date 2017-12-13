A guide to spending New Year’s Eve in Edinburgh

Hogmanay, the Scots word for the last day of the year, is a big celebration in Scotland’s capital. Here’s a complete guide to the main events on December 31, 2017! But decide quickly as each event requires a different ticket and some events are already sold out!

Street Party

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party on Princes Street has been selected as one of the ‘Top 100 things to do before you die’. The event starts from 7pm and includes live bands and DJs with music ranging from alternative, to synth-pop and Scottish fusion. There will also be street entertainment, such as acrobats and fire eaters. After an evening of festivities, begin 2018 with an amazing view of the city’s fireworks display, set against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

This year, the event is hosted by British Asian comedian Sanjeev Kohli, who is most known for starring in Scottish sitcom Still Game. There will also be range of outdoor bars and street food stands to enjoy!

Get all this for only £26 plus £1 booking fee! Edinburgh’s famous street party, the only festival to appear in the Discovery Channel’s ‘Top 25 World Travel Experiences’, is definitely one that shouldn’t be missed!

Concert in the Gardens

Taking place at 9pm in Princes Street Gardens, is a musical event, headlined this year by contemporary pop and soul singer Rag ‘n’ bone man, as well as performances from Declan McKenna and Nina Nesbitt. Whilst enjoying the music, you can relax at stage side bars or indulge at the various food stalls. Tickets are £60 plus a £5 fee. This may seem steep, but tickets include access to both the concert and the Street Party on Princes Street, plus a great view of the Edinburgh Castle fireworks at midnight. Premium and enclosure tickets are already sold out so grab tickets quickly if you want to attend!

Ceilidh under the Castle with Edinburgh Gin

This annual event includes a full ceilidh band, providing a night filled with music, dancing and a variety of local food and drink. Premium ticket holders also have access to a VIP bar!

The ceilidh begins at 8:30pm and tickets are £52.50 plus a £2.50 fee.

Candlelit concert

Finally, for an alternative way to mark the end of 2017, visit the historic St. Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile at 7:30pm, for a night of beautiful singing and classical music. The concert opens this year with a piece from JS Bach, while a recital of Handel’s Dixit Dominus will close it. Tickets are £19.50.

