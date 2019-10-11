A simple, yummy recipe for under 5 pounds

Deciding what to have for dinner is a daily struggle. This super easy, affordable and flavoursome dish is the perfect one pan meal for a flat of 3. Obviously doubling up the ingredients can also make this recipe an excellent dinner party dish. Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a hot bowl of carbs on a cold evening?

Mushroom, spinach and caramelised onion pasta

serves 3 people

(Shopped at Lidl):

Ingredients:

Basil pot: 48p

Fresh parsley: 37p

240g babyspinach:79p

Family pack of mushrooms (650g): £1.49

3 onions: 40p

1 Vegetable stock cube: 5p

500g bag of pasta (shape of choice) 42p

Total: £4.00

Method:

Dice up two onions along with 3-4 cloves of garlic (we like garlic) and pop in a big pot with a generous glug of cooking oil.

Sweat the onions and garlic for approximately 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally so that nothing burns. The point is to caramelize the onions, which basically means they’re cooked until they go soft, golden and a bit sweet. Nice.

While the onions and garlic do their thing, finely chop the parsley and half of the basil. Pop in the pot.

Then add the spinach and mushrooms.

You can roughly cut them up or, if they’re small button mushrooms, simply cook them whole.

Stir in with the onion/garlic/parsley/basil goodness and season well with salt and pepper.

Then. THEN. If you have it on hand, pour in a splash of white wine (not essential but if its left over from a party then why not?) .

Watch as it all sizzles and goes bubbly. Otherwise, a bit of good old veg stock will do! About a cupful.

Stir in some cooked pasta and enjoy!

If you’re making this for a dinner party, serve with some bread and oil or perhaps a side salad if you’re feeling that bit healthier, and maybe a cheeky glass of that wine left over from a party!

Image Credit: Hannah Robinson