An Interview with: Shona Reppe

Creator & designer of, and performer in Cinderella…

This winter, the classical tale of Cinderella is coming to town through the magical adaptation of Shona Reppe. Shona is an award-winning artist with an excellent track record of producing high quality, challenging theatre with high production values. She established ‘Shona Reppe Puppets’ in 1996 (now simply ‘Shona Reppe’), and her award-winning theatre shows for children and her collaborative design work have toured extensively, both throughout Scotland and internationally.

You can expect the unexpected with this fresh and exciting adaptation of Cinderella, which merges puppetry performance, music, and magic in a dark and atmospheric telling of the traditional Grimm’s story. Suitable for children and adults alike, the production has been branded by All Edinburgh Theatre as: “A must see experience…giving its young audience the space to use their imagination and will thrill any adult who is still prepared to use theirs.”

The show will run for approximately 45 minutes and features the talented puppeteer Rick Conte (from The Man Who Planted Trees). Every detail of the show has been extensively thought out and painstakingly put together. The puppet of Cinderella itself was made from the very materials reflected within the story: an old dish cloth, mop, and everyday household items, which seem to bring her to life and create a genuine and heartfelt relatable character.

Without giving too much away, Shona Reppe’s Cinderella creates an experience that will transport you into another realm, where anything is possible, and where everyone’s inner youth can appreciate the simplicity, beauty and adaptation of this classic tale.

Living just outside of Edinburgh, Shona is always looking to showcase her work in the capital and is constantly coming up with new projects and collaborations. She is currently working on two new shows for the upcoming year: one of these is a commission by Imaginate (Edinburgh) and Windmill Theatre (Adelaide, Australia) and includes a collaboration with Christine Johnston, who makes wonderful surreal work. It will tour Scotland next April/May and will be performed at The Edinburgh International Children’s Festival.

Following this, Shona will start work on a new solo show: a co-production with Velo Theatre of France and that will tour Scotland in November 2018. Keep an eye out on her website for more info, and book yourself a ticket to the magical and unmissable show this winter. Due to the success of previous productions and to the outstanding quality, Cinderella is certainly a show not to be missed this winter for families and adults alike!

Cinderella

Traverse theatre

7th – 21st December

Photo Credit: Ester Sundberg