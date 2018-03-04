Another self-reflexive satirical gem from ‘Mr. Tillman’

4/5 stars

At this point it seems Father John Misty simply can do no wrong; the release of 2017’s politically-charged and humorously nihilistic Pure Comedy is the only way he could have possibly bettered his romantic but hilarious 2015 LP I Love You, Honeybear.

His latest single ‘Mr. Tillman’ is a call-back to the psychedelic pop-rock sounds being moulded by The Beatles on Sgt. Peppers’ Lonely Hearts Club Band or on The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society combined with his own signature sonic style that one could only describe as folk-rock with an undefinable swagger about it.

Lyrically, Josh Tillman (real name) pokes fun at himself from the perspective of a hotel worker who is irritated but equally concerned about the poor state of Tillman, before entering a casually whistled outro. Another fine release alongside a funny green-screen-based video that will satiate us as we wait for album four.

Image: Levi Manchak via. Flickr