Antibiotic resistance: the rapidly emerging global crisis

Antibiotic resistance is fast becoming a major new epidemic and a serious problem for many major health organisations around the world. This is an issue that has been getting steadily worse over the years but has now reached fever- pitch – being treated with the same attention and urgent calls for action as other global health problems such as malaria and HIV.

Antibiotic resistance is defined as the ability of a bacteria to be unaffected by the drug designed to kill it and stop its spread. Experts are becoming increasingly concerned that antibiotic resistance and the development of superbugs (bacterial infections that are no longer treatable with any known antibiotic) will catapult us back to a time when infections such as gonorrhoea were untreatable and life threatening. Currently, antibiotic resistance kills about 700,000 people globally per year but by 2050 that number is expected to rise to 10 million, overtaking cancer as the main cause of death around the world.

The main origin of the antibiotic resistance crisis is unnecessary use. Shockingly, according to Public Health England (PHE), the government’s public health advisers, about 20 per cent of all antibiotic prescriptions given out in the UK are unnecessary. This is often because patients pressure their doctors into giving them antibiotic prescriptions when they’re not needed or because doctors give out prescriptions as a precaution, when they are not entirely sure of a patient’s diagnosis.

When used properly, antibiotics can help destroy disease-causing bacteria but taking an antibiotic when you have a viral infection will not affect the bug that is making you sick. Instead, it will destroy a wide variety of bodily bacteria, including the ‘good’ bacteria in your gut that normally helps you to digest food and fight infection. Bacteria that are tough enough to survive the drug’s effects will have a chance to grow and quickly multiply, now unhampered in their quest for nutrients and space. These drug-resistant strains can then spread to other people, allowing drug-resistant bacteria to thrive .