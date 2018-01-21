Around the world in 80 episodes: our pick of international TV

TV from back home, wherever home may be, can be not only entertaining, but a good way to combat the inevitable homesickness that comes with being away for a long time. Television can let you switch off, relax and immerse yourself in a world far away from your own. With that in mind, here is a taster of shows from across the world that offer something a little different from what is ordinarily offered in the UK but are no less captivating to watch.

One More Time

This Korean eight-part mini series borrows from Groundhog Day and is just as touching. After selling out for the sake of his career, a pop star finds himself caught in a time loop, repeating the same day over and over. He has to escape this loop if he is to protect his girlfriend from a terrible fate, also fighting his own memory loss. It makes about as much sense as a chimp filling out a tax return during a game of lacrosse, but is a rewarding and captivating modern fairy tale. Available on Netflix.

Cable Girls

In 1920s Spain, working for the National Telephone Company was the best representation of modernity and forward thinking. This is the experience desired by four very different women who manage to get jobs as ‘cable girls’. This acclaimed Spanish series comes from the producers of Grand Hotel and Velvet, is a fascinating snippet of recent history and features stellar performances from the cast members. It is not one to be missed. Available on Netflix.

Nobel

An intense political drama from Norway, Nobel follows husband and wife Erling and Johanne. He is a special forces member, she is a government official. Both are at the centre of the global war on terror, with Erling on a tour in Afghanistan. It becomes clear that he is being used as part of a twisted political game, and serious questions of morality are raised regarding how far you should go to achieve peace. A fantastic edge-of-your-seat affair that has drawn comparisons to Homeland. Available on Netflix.

Call my Agent!

In this satirical French comedy, agents at a talent firm have to figure out what on earth to do when the head of the agency dies. This slick comedy features a whole list of French star cameos including Guy Marchand, best known as the lead character from the French police series Nestor Burma, as well as a host of stars from French cinema. Feeling like a soap opera at times, Call my Agent! is a hilarious and strangely relatable comedy with some nasty and fascinating characters. An easy one to get into and a must see for fans of French telly. Available on Netflix.

The Kettering Incident

This Australian crime series follows a doctor who suffers from constant nosebleeds and memory shortages which seem to be linked to an event in her childhood. She then finds herself linked to the disappearance of her friend Gillian in a Tasmanian forest, and another girl fifteen years before. A creepy series which will keep fans of Twin Peaks among other shows entertained, it stars the amazing Elizabeth Debicki, who is also in the upcoming films Peter Rabbit and God Particle (the third film in J.J. Abrams’ Cloverfield franchise). Available on Amazon Prime.

