ASEF in conjunction with World Access to Higher Education Day

In order to raise global awareness around inequalities in access and success in higher education, the World Access to Higher Education Day aims to catalyse international, regional and local action. By effectuating action at multifarious platforms, the Asia Europe Foundation (ASEF) is hosting a capacity building training in conjunction with WAHED from the 24th November to 27th November 2019 in Edinburgh.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Advocating for Equity’ and draws a lens on encouraging global stakeholders in education to make a meaningful commitment towards greater equity in access and participation. The capacity building training has 22 participants from 22 countries from across Asia and Europe.

ASEF elaborates on the importance of having such a capacity building training to ensure that it isn’t just about enabling access to higher education to a diverse range of groups but supporting them through their education and beyond to achieve their goals.

Recognising that global inequality and political polarisation is higher than it has been for many years, the capacity building training also aims to address the very foundations and role of higher education in this climate.

The objectives of the training is to equip senior stakeholders in higher education from across Asia and Europe to increase their understanding of the roots of ‘access’ within higher education, engage with participants to form approaches to increasing access and success globally for disadvantaged groups within Higher Education, and to build a strong community of practitioners to achieve a step change in equitable access to Higher Education by 2030.

Rising income and wealth disparity, changing climate, increasing polarisation of societies, rising cyber dependency and ageing population have been recognised to be the key issues that have caused significant inequalities between groups.

Through this lens, the sessions on 24th November, addressed ‘the global access picture’, questioning who the stakeholders are, alongside the challenges and ways to address them.

The Student asked Reka Tozsa, the Project Manager of Asia Europe Foundation about the importance of the capacity building training programme – “As equitable access to higher education is a shared concern in Asia and Europe, we aim to empower university managers to improve opportunities of disadvantaged groups of young people to earn a degree at their institutions. ASEF also hopes to build an Asia-Europe community of practitioners who can change the landscape of equity by 2030.”

For more information on the conference, visit the following websites:

Images: Ellen Blair

Share this:

Tweet

