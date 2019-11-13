ASMR: what’s it all about?

My love affair with ASMR first began when I started following a ‘Satisfying’ channel on YouTube. Dedicated to all things tingly, this channel featured repeated clips of individuals (or ASMRtists as they are commonly known) tapping their acrylic nails, chewing up close on some sticky honeycomb and squelching slime. From that point on I have been unable to live without ASMR. It has become part of my daily routine, not to mention my very existence. ASMR helps me sleep, helps me relax and helps me combat everyday anxieties and stresses. Whether it is a visual or auditory ‘trigger’ that you’re looking for, there is something for everyone and this latest online sensation can really help revolutionise your life.

Today we are constantly being advised to unplug at least an hour before bed to help ensure a restless night sleep. But now technology can actually help us to sleep. Standing for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, ASMR is also commonly referred to as ‘Head Tingles’ and even ‘Brain-gasams’. Psychological researchers at the University of Sheffield define the phenomena as “a term used to describe a feeling some people experience in response to different triggers [where] the feeling itself starts at the top of the head and spreads down as a tingly warm, feeling”. Neurologically speaking this sensation relaxes the body by slowing the heart rate which reduces stress. On a personal level, it helps massively with slowing down my breathing and engaging with a state of calm.

To find your custom set of triggers, head over to YouTube and start engaging with a tinglier, fuzzier side of life. YouTube offers a treasure-trove of different ASMR videos and with it, extremely entertaining ASMRtists. If you’re into a simulated message therapy vibe, be sure to check out Itsblitzzz and Sophia Chang’s channel. For more of a Reiki-esque healing experience, by far one of the best ASMRartist is Peace & Saraity. Not only does she know about the power of personal attention and crystal energy, her whispering videos are extraordinarily relaxing. But by far one of the most engaging channels is Chynaunique ASMR. Complete with what must be America’s biggest makeup collection, this girl’s lip-gloss application skill is incredibly triggering and visually mesmerising.

Although technology may be demonised in the media for making us anti-social sometimes it is good to block the external world and the stress it produces. Why not start tending to some much needed ‘me time’ at the end of the day? For the most effective listening, be sure to use headphones to drown out any external noise. So tonight plugin, relax and prepare to see your entire approach to life slow down and simplify– it’s as easy as that.

Illustration: Hazel Laing

Share this:

Tweet

