BADBADNOTGOOD and Little Dragon come together for thrilling new track

Autumn could not have started better than with BADBADNOTGOOD and Little Dragon pooling their talents for their new song ‘Tried’. Both bands are well known for their incredible collaborations, but together they surely surpass them all. In their new song you can hear the perfect instrumental sounds of the Canadian band mixed together with Little Dragon’s impressive electro talent. The song begins with the harmonic electric guitar chords and thrilling drums which put your mind at ease. As the pounding drums transform into a softly rhythmic beat, and with the arrival of lead singer Nagano’s piercing voice, you can feel the goosebumps coming. Getting towards the chorus the instrumentals and vocals grow more intense, and this combined with the beautiful melancholy lyrics creates a legendary tune that will stick in the listener’s brain for a long time.

Image: Weekly Dig via Wikimedia