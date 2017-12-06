Badminton Club show well in this week’s round-up

Edinburgh University Badminton Club (EUBC) women’s 1s fought hard against a third placed, University of Birmingham 1 in the Premier North league, which resulted in a 6-2 win for the Birmingham side. EUBC mixed 3s were defeated 8-4 in a tough game against a strong Edinburgh Napier University 1s side. EUBC mixed 4s (pictured above) continued to dominate the BUCS 4A league with another 12-0 victory against Queen Margaret University 1s, finishing the year on top of the table!

It was a tough week for Edinburgh University Volleyball Club (EUVC), as the men’s 1s suffered a 3-1 loss to the University of Sheffield 1s and an additional 3-0 loss against Northumbria University 1s. EUVC women’s 1s faced Northumbria’s women’s 1s soon after. A tough match against very tall opposition resulted in a 3-0 loss for Edinburgh.

Edinburgh University Ultimate Frisbee (Ro Sham Bo) mixed 1s enjoyed a successful week down south for the Mixed Indoor Ultimate Frisbee Nationals. The team played fantastically and came 2nd overall, only losing out to University of Glasgow 1s in the final. Ro Sham Bo men’s 1s also played against University of Dundee 1s, winning 14-5 in a spectacular fashion.

It was an undefeated week for Edinburgh University Ladies Rugby Football Club (EULRFC). EULRFC 1s came out victorious, 34-10, against Northumbria University 1s. The game was a Premier North league top of the table clash; however, with Edinburgh winning both home and away games against closest rivals – Northumbria and Durham University 1s – EULRFC 1s now have a comfortable lead heading into the new year.

Edinburgh University Women’s Lacrosse Club (EUWLC) had a fantastic week with both the 1s and 2s dominating their matches. EUWLC 1s won in convincing manner against University of St Andrews with a score of 14-2, with Edinburgh retaining possession of the ball for the majority of the match. EUWLC 2s also gained a superb win beating University of Glasgow 2s 17-3.

Edinburgh University Sailing Club (EUSC) teams continued their winning streak, as Edinburgh A won the Angel of the North competition hosted by Durham University Sailing Club. Despite having half of the team sailing for the Scottish National Squad at the event, they won 11 of out 12 races in the round robin stage. Edinburgh A made it to finals where they beat EUSC Alumni team and Scottish Team to the top spot.

Edinburgh B also sailed amazingly, finishing in 7th place overall. Regarding the C and D teams, the challenging conditions unfortunately took their toll, as the teams finished 18th and 14th respectively. This currently leaves Edinburgh A at the top of the Northern Team Racing League.

It was a busy week for Edinburgh University Netball Club (EUNC), as the 1s won their home game against University of Glasgow 1s 59-25. EUNC 2s won their match in a close manner 55-52 against University of Strathclyde 1s. The tense EUNC 3s vs EUNC 4s clash resulted in a win of 42-37 for the 3s, holding onto their spot at the top of Division 2. The 5s sadly lost 58-49 to Abertay University 1s. EUNC 6s beat University of Dundee 3s 45-16 and the 7s took home a 52-16 win against Abertay 2s.

Only a handful of games were played this week for Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club (EUWHC) due to frozen pitches.

The 1s match against tough rivals, the University of Birmingham, resulted in a 1-0 loss. EUWHC 2s had a league match against EUWHC 3s, finishing in a 2-0 win for the 2s. The 2s also played against the University of Glasgow 1s which unfortunately resulted in a 4-1 loss for the Edinburgh side. The 4s and 6s won their games against Peebles 6-1 and Kingdom homes Carnegie 1-0, respectively. The 7s lost 3-2 against Liberton, but won in double figures (11-0) against University of Stirling 3s, including a double hat trick for captain Emma Bryant. The 8s also finished the week with a strong 2-1 win over Inverleith.

Image Courtesy of Edinburgh University Badminton Club