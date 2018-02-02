Beatroots: fresh sounds and a good cause at the Wee Red

“We cordially invite you to a night of sweet vibrations from distant nations;

we’ll play tunes that may cause hip gyrations, emotional elations and perhaps physical relations.”

Beatroots will be pioneered at the Wee Red Bar next Friday, 9 February. A night dedicated to everything roots, from dub and dancehall to reggae, it’s the perfect wind-down to the week, or wind-up to the weekend. The event is organised and DJ’d by Edinburgh students Doug Hodgson, Olivia Byass, Gemma Smith and Ed Boyson-Smith, who have already proved their chops with nights at the Mash House and regular slots on FreshAir Radio, so you know you’ll be in good hands.

All money raised from the night will be donated to the Kamuzinda Clinic in rural Uganda, a country that will soon experience a severe shortage of vital drugs as malaria season approaches.

To support a great cause and have a bop, snap up tickets now at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/beatroots-tickets-42129777298

Tickets:

Online- £4.90

On the door- £6

Image: Olivia Byass