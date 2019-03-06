Billie Eilish – ‘bury a friend’

Since bursting onto the music scene with ‘Ocean Eyes’ in 2016 at just 14 years old, the supremely talented Billie Eilish has embodied an unnerving and otherworldly energy, seeming much older than her years. Unsurprisingly given the title, her latest single further heightens this, with each element of the song being exquisitely eldritch. Her lyrics are nightmarish, appropriate given that her album is inspired by sleep paralysis. They range from the gory “cannibal class, killing the son,” to the philosophical “when we all fall asleep, where do we go?” with the latter being used as the album title.

Musically, the song has a paired down electronic beat, which is undeniably catchy. Horror-movie style screeches punctuate Eilish’s soft verses and occasional singsong. An uncredited appearance by British rapper Crooks helps to add extra depth to the song. The music video is suitably disconcerting, with Eilish including every hallmark of horror, from black sclera and contorted dancing to dark hallways and reaching hands. Overall, the song is a triumph – even staunch avoiders of horror will be won over by the commanding tune.

Image: Justin Higuchi via Wikimedia Commons

