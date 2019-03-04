BME Liberation Officer candidate: Meyra Çoban

The Student contacted BME Liberation Officer candidate Meyra regarding her campaign and manifesto. To read Meyra’s manifesto, click here.

What motivated you to run for this position?

I am currently on a year abroad at McGill University, where I have had the privilege to access and partake in brilliant activist spaces, which – although they aren’t flawless – are much better institutionalized than in Edinburgh. That has inspired and encouraged me in many ways. I have also always felt quite connected to the BME community at Edinburgh, and feel that I am now at a point in terms of experience where I could take responsibility for a liberation campaign.

What are your thoughts on the mandatory interruptions policy?

With implementing the mandatory interruptions policy, the university would fail its students. Different people deal with struggling differently, and for some, remaining at university can be an important part of coping and being safe. I also expect that the mandatory interruptions policy would disproportionately affect racialized students, trans students, and other less palatable folks because their behaviour is more likely to be perceived as deviant.

What is the most ambitious point on your manifesto and how do you plan to tackle it?

My most ambitious point is getting the university to commit to closing the BME attainment gap. This is because it involves the uncomfortable task of raising racism as a structural rather than individual issue. This work is much further progressed at other universities in the UK, so I think that the first step would be to review how other institutions have been confronting the BME attainment gap, and what strategies have worked to get senior university management on board.

You are running unopposed. Why do you think this might be?

There has been a lot of talk on campus about the supposed lack of BME leadership on campus, an impression that I don’t share. Three of the four current liberation officers are women of colour. This is pretty incredible considering how underrepresented women of colour are in the general student population. Many of the most impressive political organisers I met at the University of Edinburgh are women and non-binary people of colour. Holding a Students’ Association office is only one of many ways to be politically engaged, and many BME students are aware that the structures of the Students’ Associations aren’t particularly uplifting or empowering for racialised students, so they rather invest their energy elsewhere.

We see that you founded the BME Welcome Guide and one of your points is the wish to help BME students settle in better. How would you go about doing this and what could be done by the university to encourage more BME people to apply here?

The BME classification is only really used in the UK, and many non-UK BME students (like me) won’t be familiar with the term when they first arrive in the UK. So a good first step to help BME students settle in is to do outreach about what BME actually means. In terms of prospective BME applicants, everyone just wants to study at a place where they can thrive. The university has to make serious efforts to address the structural hurdles that BME students face while trying to get a degree. If it shows that BME students have a good time here, I believe that others will consider studying in Edinburgh too. So this is not about witty advertising campaigns, but about a deeper commitment towards structural change.

You mention that you would consult non-academic staff on whether they would like support from the BME liberation campaign. Is this something that has been previously overlooked?

This point is inspired by similar student-staff solidarity at universities like SOAS and LSE, where cleaners defied outsourcing with the support of student allies. In a marketised university setting, university management really cares about the opinions of students, because these are paying customers, so it is our responsibility to stand in solidarity with other members of the university whose perspectives are given less weight. Participating in the 2018 UCU strikes sensitized me for how powerful students are in these disputes, and it made me wonder whether non-academic staff, such as estates staff and cleaners, would benefit from similar support. So this is something that I have previously definitely overlooked myself.

The following is a transcription of Meyra’s responses during the Liberation Candidate’s Question Time which took place on Friday 1 March 2019.

Some answers may have been edited for clarity.



Hi everyone, my name is Meyra. I am a third-year Philosophy and Politics student and I use she/her pronouns. I am running to be your next BME officer as the only candidate. My manifesto and the things I’d like to do next year centre around two main themes: building community and addressing some of the forms of institutional racism that run through this university.

I don’t think I am reinventing the wheel with my manifesto. It is very much building on the work of previous BME Officers. Actually, some of the work is from 2014 and 2015 – things I’d like to take up again. Some things I have been inspired to do during my current year abroad at McGill University.

I think that under building community I mainly believe that we need to help each other out. One thing that I am thinking about is that I want to help students who come to the university to ease in. I want to raise awareness of what the BME label means because many people wouldn’t necessarily identify as BME when they come to the university. I also want to help people as they ease out of university – many of us are the first generation to attend university, and we all face structural barriers as we try to do post-graduate studies or enter the workforce. I’m thinking of setting up a mentoring scheme that would connect BME students to BME alumni.

The other thing is institutional racism. Actually, all of these things are institutional racism! But one thing I am particularly thinking about is the BME attainment gap. I don’t think we can solve it in one year it – that is not a possibility but one thing I am thinking about is to lobby the university to at least commit to closing the gap so there is some work that the next BME officer can continue from.

How do you plan to engage students who haven’t been involved in the BME campaign before, including those who are new to the university?

I think that I already mentioned outreach, and talking about what being BME actually means. I think especially people who grow up in the Global South don’t necessarily identify as being BME. The idea isn’t to impose a label on anyone but to sensitise what the campaign is about and what it can mean. That would involve doing active outreach. Another thing that I’ve been working on a lot, especially in the past month is to create support to help new students ease into the university. I have actually just finished the BME Welcome Guide that over 20 BME students, some who are in this room, actually made alongside me – I think the Welcome Guide is a good first step to help new students feel welcome and also to see that there is a great community already there which is willing to welcome them.

How do you see yourself working alongside the other Liberation Officers to ensure that students who experience intersecting oppressions feel welcome in the BME campaign?

I think that most things that Liberation Officers work on spread across the campaigns anyway. I think that if people’s lived realities intersect then the campaign or the campaigns have to too. One thing to do is to explicitly draw out all these things that are connected. A good example is the proposed Mandatory Interruptions Policy. That policy would affect chronically ill and disabled students but would also disproportionally affect racialised students and trans students. Therefore, I think being really explicit about how these things are connected would be a good step. I think that having a BME officer who is chronically ill and queer and a woman will hopefully make me more approachable.

Coordinating Black History Month is a big part of this role. What events and activities do you see in 2019?

So I think first there’s the fact that I’m not Black, so one thing that I would hopefully do is to make it as welcoming as possible for Black students to help with making Black History Month happen, and to do as much of the tedious and unsexy work as possible and then let people do the fun work themselves. One thing I am envisaging is to do a Black History Month that is for Black people, not just by Black people. This would include things that aren’t just basic history lessons that every Black person is acquainted with (making it clear that it’s not for Black people actually) and maybe do things that are more practically useful. One thing that I saw at McGill that I think is awesome is to have a Hair Day where we actually hire people to come in and do braids and haircuts for Black hair which I think, as far as I am aware, can be difficult to get done in Edinburgh. We could do a community day where we invite Black students from across the Edinburgh community, or even just from other universities, to come together, or to do meals with Black professors. We just hired a Black professor in the philosophy department today actually.

How do you plan to work with societies and student groups to get more people to work on the BME campaign?

Again, there’s the issue that you don’t want to impose being BME on anyone. I think there are a lot of people who could be BME if they wanted to, but they don’t identify as such and that’s totally cool. I guess it’s a bit of a fine line. Two things would be to involve more international students and to involve non-racialised international students in things like the Post-Study Work Visa campaign that I would like to support. The other thing I am thinking of is drawing more East Asian students into the BME campaign as they are mostly absent at least in terms of visibility and I think that they’re facing a very particular form of racism, especially at the university. So, overall, reaching out in particular to East Asian students and making a campaign that is also useful for them is something that I’d like to do.

What should the university do to make academic spaces more inclusive of BME students?

I don’t think that we need inclusion but liberation, in that while I am all for more diverse reading lists and so on I think there is something to be said for greater structural change. Once there are more BME students it would be much harder to have all these white reading lists and it would be much harder to justify having all these white courses and so on. I’m all for keeping in sight the big goals. I think there are things already happening – people like Diva have been working towards putting systems into place that incentivise a more diverse curriculum. Sorry, I got caught up on the inclusion part (laughs)!

The BME campaign represents such a diverse community of students. What will you do to ensure that all voices are heard, including students who might not identify with the BME label?

One thing I really care about is being approachable and fostering a sense of care. I became really aware of this when making the BME Welcome Guide and working very closely with some of the university’s BME students, thinking about future students – I mean that’s a really affectionate kind of work, and I think that’s hopefully one way to engage people and then to hear from them, because I think it’s really difficult to gauge what people need or want. Actually, I think it can be kind of dangerous and violent to decide what other people need, so we need to create an environment that is as welcoming as possible and makes it as attractive as possible to engage with the campaign. That would be the best way because I don’t think there’s a way to understand what people need without their consent or active participation.

What do you see as the role of the Students’ Association or university staff in supporting BME students?

I think one thing is diverting space and resources. So if there’s funding or an initiative that has to do with BME empowerment and liberation, to be supportive of a funding application for example. I think that’s one thing that staff could do: offer prompts and budgets and access. I also think there’s something to be said about the academic staff and the way they conduct themselves in classrooms including the things they do and say in their classes. I think that white staff, because that’s what the staff is here really, need to make space and give resources and divert the things they have access to to the BME students.

Image: Esra Çoban

