Bobi Archer elected Vice President Education of the Students’ Association for 2017/2018 academic year

Bobi Archer has been elected Vice President Education of the Students’ Association for the 2017/2018 academic year, after winning the election with 1663.

Bobi Archer beats Geir Darge, James K. Puchowski, Baber Rasheed and Oliver Perkins who came second with 935 votes, third with 711 votes, fourth with 421 votes, fifth with 395. There was a coin toss and these numbers are as per vote redistribution.

Bobi Archer is a fourth year Mathematics student, who will begin her work as a full time employee with the Students’ Association at the start of the next academic year.

This is a developing news story.