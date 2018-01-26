Breaking: George Square Lecture Theatre to be renamed in honour of student Gordon Aikman

A Student Council’s Sabb Report from 25 January has announced that George Square Lecture Theatre is being renamed as the ‘Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre’.

The report reads: “Gordon was an ardent charity campaigner raising awareness and over £500,000 for motor-neurone disease (MND) medical research, a former Sabbatical Officer at the Students’ Association and student at the University.”

At the young age of 31, Gordon passed away in February 2017, and a Student Council motion followed “to honour his memory by lobbying the University to rename a lecture theatre after him.”

The naming ceremony will take place later this year, thus bringing a new name to George Square Lecture Theatre – Edinburgh University’s largest lecture theatre, and also a popular Fringe festival venue.

Edinburgh University Students’ Association President Patrick Kilduff spoke to The Student: “On behalf of students of Edinburgh past and present, we are so proud that a student as inspiring and important as Gordon is being honoured by having the largest lecture theatre in the University named after him.

“It is appropriate his legacy and fight to raise awareness around MND will continue for years to come.”

The exact date of the naming ceremony is to be announced in the near future.

Image: Nicola Osborne via Flickr