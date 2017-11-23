Breaking News: Free Big Cheese entry on your birthday set for Semester 2 start

Edinburgh University Students’ Association have confirmed that as of next semester students will be able to attend the much loved Big Cheese free of charge on the week of their birthday.

Alongside free entry, operational details regarding potential further ‘prizes and surprises’ for students celebrating their birthday are currently being finalised. Details of these are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Free birthday Cheese entry was a key manifesto pledge of Patrick Kilduff, President of the Edinburgh University Students’ Association. In his student council accountability report for November 23, he states, “I’ve been working with our Entertainment and Events department to make sure we could implement this for students and give something back to our members.

“The most important thing is to tell your friends the birthday Big Cheese is a thing, it’ll be free if it’s the week of your birthday and you should come celebrate with us.”

The Cheese is one of the Student Associations’ most loved events and Prow is ready and set with VK’s a plenty and Busted on repeat, to be the venue of choice for birthday celebrations. What better way to celebrate?

Image: Edinburgh University Students’ Association