Breaking News: Library open today despite emergency heating repairs

A follow-up email has been sent to all students stating that the heating on central campus has been repaired, and thus the Main Library will be open for use today, Sunday 10 December from 9am.

Despite being told on Friday evening that the building would be closed, the usual 24 hour operation of the library was not disrupted by the emergency repair work on underground heating pipes.

However, Library Café services will not be available today.

The email noted that as the Main Library is now operating as normal, the Law, ECA, Moray House and Murray libraries will revert to their examination period opening hours.

Study facilities at the Hugh Robson Building will now be open from 7.30am to 10.00pm.

The King’s Building Centre facilities will be open 24/7.

Gavin Douglas, Deputy Secretary of Student Experience wrote in the email: “We want to keep you updated on this developing situation regularly, so do please continue to check emails for further updates.”

