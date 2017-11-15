Breaking News: Police presence on Nicolson Street

Around a dozen police and multiple emergency response vehicles gathered outside KFC on Nicolson Street at 12.30pm today.

At the scene a young caucasian male was handcuffed and taken into police custody.

Many witnesses at the scene were clearly distressed with multiple women in tears as they discussed the scene.

The details of the incident are unclear but witness discussions suggest it involved a physical altercation between the young male and an older individual, who according to witnesses allegedly “tackled (the boy) to the ground”.

Police at the scene declined to comment. When asked for details by The Student, one officer responded, “You’ll just have to make something up. Look on Facebook or something I’m sure someone will post something on Facebook.”

One distressed witness, a woman around mid 50’s, was overheard yelling to another, “This woman was attacking the little boy, that’s what’s going on”

This is a developing story.

Image: Rightmove