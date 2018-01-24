Breaking News: Students’ Association announces VIP Big Cheese Birthday Bash Package

Alongside free entry to the Cheese on the week of your birthday, Edinburgh University Students’ Association has introduced a VIP Big Cheese Birthday Bash Package to “give back” to fans of the night.

All students on the week of their birthday can be in the mix to win the prize. The package includes queue jump, free entry for the birthday guest and four of their friends, a Big Cheese goody bag consisting of a birthday card, party hats, streamers and a Big Cheese t-shirt (yes, that is now a thing!). The winner also will receive access to a VIP booth between 10 pm and 11 pm with VK ice buckets holding 12 bottles.

Edinburgh University Students’ Association President Patrick Kilduff has commented on the announcement: “We are so excited to give this back to our students. What better way to celebrate than with free entry, VKs and the R&Brie blasting at your Big Cheese Birthday Bash?!”

In order to gain free entry, students will need to share a Facebook post and show it at the door along with ID before midnight.

To enter the Birthday Bash Package draw, students will need to share and tag their Facebook post with at least four friends. Every week, the winners will be announced on the new Cheese Facebook page, which can be found here: www.facebook.com/BigCheeseEdinburgh.

Image: Edinburgh University Students’ Association