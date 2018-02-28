BREAKING: University closed whole of tomorrow

The University is to be closed for the whole of tomorrow, Thursday 1 March.

The news source from the University read as follows:

“This is due to the continued “red alert” for extreme weather in and around Edinburgh.

“If it is safe to do so, we hope to open the Main Library later on Thursday, and further updates on this will be posted on this page.

“We apologise for the fact that this will cause further disruption for students this week. We do however have to put your safety, and the safety of our staff, first at all times. If you have assessments due to be handed in tomorrow, the deadline will be extended; if you have assessments scheduled tomorrow these will be rearranged.

“If staff are able to work from home, we would ask them to do so in accordance with our established Adverse Weather Policy.”

Image: Laurie Presswood