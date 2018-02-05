BREAKING: University of Edinburgh announce full divestment from fossil fuels

The University of Edinburgh announced today that it will complete the move of its investment portfolio out of fossil fuels over the next three years. The Students’ Association worked with the University in making this reform to the climate strategy. This follows on from a similar decision in May 2015, where the University committed to moving out of investment in the heaviest polluting fossil fuel companies. The University of Edinburgh has a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2040.

In an email sent out today, the senior Vice-Principal Charlie Jeffery said “We think that our investment portfolio should reflect our commitment: focusing on lower carbon investment products and transitioning out of investment in fossil fuel companies”.

This outcome will be welcomed by student activists, particularly People and Planet, who played an important role in highlighting the issue.

This is a breaking news story with more to come.

Image credit: Sara Konradi