BREAKING: University to close from 1pm today

University Secretary Sarah Smith has informed students that due to severe weather conditions the University will be shut today from 1pm. In an email to students the Secretary stated:

“The Met Office have upgraded their severe weather warning to Red from 3pm today. In the interest of the safety of staff and students, we have taken the decision to close the University from 1pm today.

Please feel free to start to pack up and leave and make your way home safely.”

It is unclear at this point when the University will re-open.

Image: mobil’homme@Flickr