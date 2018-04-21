Cameo to preview ‘Beast’ with Q&A with director Michael Pearce

British thriller Beast fuses fairytale archetypes with a dark serial killer narrative, to chilling effect. In anticipation of the film’s wide release on Friday 27 April, the Cameo cinema will be previewing the film this Sunday 22, with a Q&A with writer-director Michael Pearce following the screening.

The film stars Jessie Buckley (War and Peace) as Moll, a 27-year-old woman still living at home with a controlling family. Meeting and falling in love with enigmatic stranger Pascal (Johnny Flynn, Clouds of Sils Maria), Moll finally achieves a sense of freedom. But when he is arrested as the key suspect in a series of brutal murders, Moll is left to choose between her family and her new lover.

Nominated for BAFTAs for Best Short Film in 2011 and 2014, Beast is Pearce’s debut feature film. Having already garnered critical acclaim on the festival circuit – and in competition for best first feature at the London Film Festival – the screening and Q&A promises to make for a great night.

Image: Altitude Film