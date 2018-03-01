Campaigning opens for the 2018 Edinburgh University Students’ Association elections

Campaigning opened midday today for all candidates in the 2018 Edinburgh University Students’ Association elections. The traditional rush to plaster campus in posters has been prevented by the heavy snow, but this has not impacted the flurry of online campaigning.

44 posts are up for election. With ten students running for President, it promises to be an interesting campaign week.

There will be no candidate debates for this year’s election. The hustings were scheduled for March 1, but have been cancelled following the adverse weather conditions. With no #EdQT, candidates will have to work hard to ensure their message reaches the student population.

The election results will be announced 9 March at Potterrow from 6:30pm onwards.

Image: Boon Low