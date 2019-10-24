CHVRCHES are back with ‘Death Stranding’

After over a year of silence from Scottish synth-pop/indie creation CHVRCHES, ‘Death Stranding’ made its way onto our streaming services via the Timefall soundtrack album. The latest release from our home grown trio has everything you’d hope for in their triumphant return. As though it itself has emerged from the barren Timefall landscape, the track builds gradually from nothing. It opens with a motor-like whirring only further underlining the velocity this band has always possessed in both their music and on stage presence. It continues to gain momentum until finally CHVRCHES resurfaces in an array of crystal clear vocals from lead Lauren, followed close behind by band mates Martin and Iain. Skilfully they add layers of instrumentals over raw vocals creating an amalgamation of sound so intricate it is almost kaleidoscopic.

The lyrics are simplistic and could become repetitive over the course of the track which is over five minutes long if it wasn’t for the ever changing tune taking new and unexpected twists at every other corner.

The track picks up where they left off on Love is Dead with the familiar explosion of synth. Now all we can do is wait and see what happens next.

4 Stars

Image: Danny Clinch/Press

