Cinematic Milestones: A Look Ahead To This Semester’s Movies

With summer suffering its end and Freshers’ Week soon to pass us by in a drunken whirl, the crisp autumnal air will soon take hold alongside the purported academic responsibility that seems to associate itself with university. So whether it stems from genuine interest or sheer procrastination, here are a few films to cosy up to.

Starting off the academic year with a fizzle rather than a bang, Crazy Rich Asians (Jon M. Chu) promises a remarkably familiar story of suitor-meets-devouring mother to cushion the harsh realities of impending university responsibilities. As the week continues, this comforting pillow is rudely torn from us, only to return with a vicious blow to the face in the form of stacked reading lists and Shane Black’s The Predator.

By week three, finally recovered from the shit-storm that was Spider-Man 3, Ruben Fleischer tackles Venom, which shows no signs of Toby Maguire-esque dancing as Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) plays host to the nefarious alien symbiote. This week also witnesses Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut with A Star Is Born; the third remake of the successful musical romantic drama starring none other than the ludicrously marketable Lady Gaga.

Letting us know that Oscar season is well under way, Damien Chazelle returns the following week with First Man and the story of a weekend jaunt by a certain Neil Armstrong. If blood-soaked vodka-swigging lavatorial havoc is your thing, then Panos Cosmatos’s Mandy may just suit you as he looks to unlock the Cage (specifically Nicholas Cage dressed only in tighty-whities and a t-shirt).

If you’re ever looking to have your academic turmoil splayed over the big screen, then week five provides with the return of the horror classic Halloween. David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, oddly enough) has gifted himself a clean slate by fictionalising the plethora of existing sequels within the cinematic universe and allowing a recalibration of the franchise.

The respite of weeks six to eight will inevitably fly by as exams become more than just that distant date scruffily jotted down in that introductory lecture you didn’t need to go to. Rami Malek tests his vocal range as Freddie Mercury in Bryan Singer’s biopic Bohemian Rhapsody; Paul Dano makes the move behind the camera in Wildlife; Steve McQueen explores the realignment of power with the thriller heist story Widows.

With Colin Farrell more than capable of portraying the infamous Grindlewald, week nine should reveal why David Yates required the surprising addition of Johnny Depp with the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. Lacking the wholesomeness of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, yet inducing a similar feeling of nostalgia, Luca Guadagnino’s (Call Me By Your Name) remake of the classic ’70s horror film Suspiria promises to give us a much needed jolt right in time for exam season.

The final week of the semester witnesses Alfonso Cuaron’s controversial Netflix release of Roma, meaning we don’t even need to leave the house for fresh cinematic distraction. No matter the role cinema has in your life, perhaps viewing these films as markers of the academic hurdles to come, the warm welcoming glow of the big screen remains constant throughout the year.

Image: Elena Ringo via Wikipedia Commons.