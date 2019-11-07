Colourism in 2019: Your favourite brands are selling skin-whitening products behind your back

Skin-lightening is a booming part of the cosmetics industry and some of your favourite brands are

telling women worldwide that they need whiter skin to make them happy.

In 2017, the skin-lightening industry was valued at $4.8 billion, and it is projected to grow to $8.9

billion by 2027. The market is truly global, as 40 per cent of women in China use skin whitening products, 61 per cent in India and 77 per cent in Nigeria.

Creams, pills and injections that claim to whiten skin can be seriously harmful. The NHS lists

thinning of the skin, blood vessels becoming visible, and kidney, liver and nerve damage as

possible side effects. Skin whitening products have been known to contain mercury and

dangerously high levels of hydroquinone, the ingredient that inhibits melanin formation. A UK-wide

initiative that aimed to clamp down on the sale of illegal skin bleaching products in 2018 identified

45 traders and resulted in numerous convictions and fines.

The products made by our favourite brands may be safe to use, but these companies are still using

their money to tell consumers that dark skin is a fault that must be corrected if they want to be

attractive and successful. On Unilever’s UK website, they proudly state that their brands are

present in 98 per cent of British homes and their products are used by two billion people every day. You

can scroll through a list of the companies they own, which includes Dove, Lynx, Vaseline, Ben and

Jerry’s, Carte D’Or and PG Tips. But they leave out Fair and Lovely, the fairness cream launched

in 1978 that is now sold in 40 countries, and in the words of their official Facebook page, has

‘touch(ed) the lives of 250 million women’.

Their TV adverts generally start with an unhappy woman who is unable to attract the man of her

dreams or land a prestigious job. She uses the face cream, her skin gets lighter and she achieves

her goal. They also frequently make use of graphics demonstrating the ‘science’ behind the cream

that look remarkably similar to adverts for household cleaning products, making dark pigmentation

look like dirt that needs to be cleaned away.

But Unilever is not the only international giant cashing in on colourism: L’Oreal, the biggest

cosmetics company in the world, has a product range called ‘White Perfect’. Their website states

‘Our skin whitening products work to fade dark spots and brighten skin to give you the fair and

flawless complexion you desire. They claim to help women ‘achieve clear, translucent and radiant

skin’.

This also begs the question of why anyone would want their skin to be literally see-through.

Procter and Gamble, the company who own Always, Tampax, Gillette, Daz, Pampers, and many

other everyday brands, has won several awards for social responsibility, including being named on

Forbes Magazine’s top 100 list of ‘America’s Best Corporate Citizens’. In 2018, their skincare

brand Olay launched the #FaceAnything campaign, which employed a group of ethnically diverse

models with different body shapes and sizes to call for women to have more self-confidence. At the

same time, on their Indian website, they are selling Olay Natural White Day Glowing Fairness

cream which claims to have ‘7 fairness benefits in just one bottle’. The corporate hypocrisy is

staggering.

It seems that many of us in the UK and the US are giving our money to companies that claim to

encourage diversity and feminism when really they are perpetuating colourism in other parts of the

globe. The cultural norm they are encouraging means girls are often forced to stay inside during

the day to maintain pale skin and many resort to dangerous skin bleaching products that harm their

long term health.

It would be almost impossible to boycott all the brands owned by these corporate

giants, but hopefully raising awareness of this issue will mean in the future they will be forced to

answer for their two-faced corporate image.

