‘Dawn Chorus’: a testament to the talent of Jacques Greene

Dawn Chorus is the latest LP released by French-Canadian LuckyMe artist Philippe Aubin-

Dionne. It is an immense album, which flawlessly showcases Greene’s ability to manufacture

his sound through a characteristic use of R&B vocal remixes. The album is brooding and

ambient, without sacrificing any of Greene’s characteristic modes of electronic music. The

sophomore album’s opening track, ‘Serenity’, is engulfing, marked by the sound of rave sirens

which echo around the sound of radio chatter. ‘Do It Without You’ is a strong indicator of the

emotional undercurrent which threads throughout the album, each song is infinitely

danceable, but is equally defined by its depth, setting this LP apart in the nature of its

sentimentality. Greene reaches peak groove on ‘For Love’, the track is distinctively the

album’s most dancefloor ready. It oozes funky house drum patterns, and is a testament to

Jacques’ fluent navigation of dance music.

The album is one of his most collaborative efforts yet, with vocal features from

Cadence Weapon and Rochelle Jordan amongst others. ‘Night Service’, featuring Cadence Weapon, places

the club on an altar, an acid-rich narration of the club as an object of worship. This is perhaps

a tired analogy. However, Greene is assured in its delivery, and it works remarkably well.

Additional production from Clams Casino on ‘Drop Location’ is a heavenly amalgamation,

with the distorted style of the former complimenting the new direction of the latter on a hazy,

dark track. Jacques’ music has also transcended ‘club’ music, but Dawn Chorus gives the

impression of an album which would not be misplaced in the grandeur of a concert hall.

Closing the album with ‘Stars’, Greene delivers the listener one of the most

unforgettable tracks of the LP. He exercises a controlled restraint with a constantly building

elation which is framed by glistening synths and the whispered vocals of Sandrine Somé. ‘Stars’ is

the perfect conclusion to an album which can almost be compared to a eulogy, a dazzling

tribute to electronic music. The album must be digested as one, as it travels through layers of

sentimentality, marking a clear evolution by Jacques Greene.

5 stars

Image: Mathieu Fortin via Spin

