Edinburgh Basketball become playoff champions in this week’s Sports Round Up

Edinburgh University Basketball Club women’s 2s were crowned the 2018 Senior Women’s Playoff Champions this week after a 75-51 win over city rivals, The Edinburgh Kats. Kai Kalda was awarded MVP for the match. This achievement is a credit to the whole team who have worked hard all year to enjoy success in both BUCS and Scottish National League.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh University Cheerleading Club (EUCC) entered two group stunts in the Inaugural Scottish University Cheerleading Championship. EUCC finished 3rd in the Level 2 Group Stunt Ruby level and 1st in the Level 2 Group Stunt Diamond level. EUCC also received Grand Champions trophy for receiving the highest score over the whole competition!

As the season draws to a close, Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club (EUWHC) had lots to celebrate this week. The 6s secured BUCS promotion, winning BUCS Tier 5 by beating University of Strathclyde 3s 7-0, and will be joining the 5s in Tier 4a next season. There was a tough end to the BUCS campaign for the 5s, who just missed out on back to back promotion by drawing 1-1 against Strathclyde 2s. A massive congratulations to the 8s who have won promotion in East District Division 2 by averaging eight goals a game in the last three games. The 4s are through to Scottish Cup semi-final after a nail biting, 2-2, win against Shetland which came down to flicks for the win. Finally, the 1s maintained their lead in National Division 1, after a 1-0 win over Dundee Wanderers.

There was some amazing work by Edinburgh University Boat Club’s Yachting team down in Portsmouth this week. After leading the British University Sailing Association Championship for two days, a breezy final day left the team in third place overall. It was a fantastic result for the whole team, with Suzie Peters at the helm, taking first female helmed boat and first Scottish team.

15 gymnasts from the Edinburgh University Gymnastics Club (EUGC) travelled to Cumbernauld for the 14th Annual Glasgow Open Scottish Formers competition. The team performed amazingly, having really stepped up their routines since the last Formers competition in November. Thanks to all the training they have put in, Edinburgh managed to bring home a total of 17 medals against university clubs from Glasgow, St Andrews, Aberdeen and a few adult gymnastics clubs.

Edinburgh University Women’s Association Football Club (EUWAFC) 1s are through to the final of the Scottish Student Sport Cup, after a win over the University of St Andrews 1s, which came down to a tense penalty shootout.

Finally, after a tough season, Edinburgh University Badminton Club (EUBC) 3s travelled up to Aberdeen to play BUCS 3A leaders, Robert Gordon University 1s. Robert Gordon won the match 9-3 in the end, with EUBC 3s finishing the season in third place.

Image courtesy of Edinburgh University Basketball Club