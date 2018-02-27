Edinburgh Hockey players called up for Commonwealth Games in this week’s Sports Round-Up

Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club (EUWHC) have had an extremely exciting week with two current members and four alumni being selected to represent Team Scotland in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games!

Current members: Amy Brodie, Becky Merchant (travelling reserve)

Alumni: Nicola Cochrane, Mhairi Drummond, Sarah Robertson, Lucy Lanigan (pictured)

Nicola also picked up her first GB cap while Sarah Robertson earned her 100th combined Scotland and GB cap. EUWHC 1s enjoyed success in the final-16 of the BUCS Championship Cup winning 3-1 against Cardiff University 1s. Success kept on coming with the 2s winning 4-0 against George Heriots.

This week saw the Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club celebrating the 130th year of the club by welcoming back their alumni for a weekend of competitions. There were over 60 alumni who returned for the event, including a lady who was in the club in 1957. The event consisted of a pool competition where the club were up against the alumni in a swim match, and men’s and women’s water polo. The swimming was a draw, and the club won the women’s polo but the men sadly lost out to the alumni making the scores even at the end.

It was another successful week for Edinburgh University Sailing Club (EUSC) with two teams competing in the Imperial Icicle. Both EUSC teams had a great start on the first day of the the competition, winning seven out of the eight races each – qualifying them for the gold league, which started the next day. With both teams winning 2/4 races in their gold league races, both teams needed to win their final race to be in with a chance of second place. Last minute moves in both races from the Edinburgh teams meant that it had to come down to points to determine the final placings due to a three-way tie for 2nd place. The final results were as follows: Edinburgh Blue in 2nd, and Edinburgh Green in 4th place. EUSC, after this successful competition, are looking forward to their next competition, BUCS Ladies finals, which starts next week.

It was a fantastic week of lacrosse for Edinburgh University Women’s Lacrosse Club. The club sent a beginner’s team to St. Andrews for a beginner’s tournament in which they won 2 out of 3 matches – a huge improvement from last time. However, the highlight of the week was the EUWLC 1s beating Cardiff University 1s, 12-8, at home, to progress to the quarterfinals of the BUCS Cup.

Edinburgh University Women’s Association Football Club 2s recorded a massive upset this week as they beat 2nd in the Scottish 1A League, University of Glasgow 1s, 3-1 in their last game of the season.

There was more success for the Edinburgh University Ladies Rugby Football Club this week, with the 2s winning their Scottish Conference Cup semi-final match against Queen Margaret University 60-12. It was an unbelievable team effort and a great result for the club as this is the second year in a row that the team have reached the final.

This week Edinburgh University Netball Club (EUNC) sent their 1s and 2s to St Andrews for a Scottish Student Sports netball tournament with teams coming from University of St Andrews, Dundee, Strathclyde and Glasgow. EUNC 1s had a great day, winning all of their matches, retaining their Scottish Student Sport title for another year. The 2s also had a good day, only losing to St Andrews 1s and EUNC 1s, and beating all the other teams by double points, to finish in a fabulous third place!

Edinburgh University Curling Club team played a great match in the Linlithgow League this week with a strong win against Penicuik. The team played a fantastic game with a lot of great curling to comfortably take the win, 12-1.

It was a tough week, however, for Edinburgh University Badminton Club with the 4s playing their Scottish Conference Cup quarter-final match against University of Dundee 1s, it was a close match up with Dundee winning 9-3 in the end.

Photo Courtesy of the Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club (EUWHC)

ADVERTISEMENT

