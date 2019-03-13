Edinburgh-native Swim School debut the joyous single ‘Sway’

Last week, Edinburgh-based Swim School released their first single ‘Sway,’ an excellent homage to indie music with sweet solos and tasteful melodies. Hitting the ground running, the band already have support gigs lined up for the beginning of March and further singles due for release this summer.

The band’s frontwoman is Alice Johnston, making refreshing and unique faces within a genre largely dominated by men. Johnston’s velvet voice syncopates and compliments the band’s talented guitarists at an incomparable level, smoothing the sound into a treat for the ears. ‘Sway’ has a melody capable of sending listeners to a far-off place in the happiest of minds. The band is also comprised of Lewis Bunting, Matt Mitchell and Nairn Milne. All members have previous experience within the industry, giving them a real advantage with their sound which leaves expectations set high. ‘Sway’ is a great debut single from a very promising band.

4 stars/5

Image provided by Swim School

