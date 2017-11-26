Edinburgh University Sailing Club sailed to a bronze in this week’s Sports Round Up

It was an amazing weekend for the Edinburgh University Sailing Club, with their women’s team competing at the Scottish Student Sport Women’s Team Racing Championships in Aberdeen. A nail biting race against the University of St Andrews saw Edinburgh just missing out on a place in the finals, finishing in an impressive 3rd place.

Edinburgh University Cricket Club also had a very successful week with three teams competing at the second round of BUCS Indoor fixtures. The women’s 1s won 2 out of 3 matches against the University of St Andrews 1s and Newcastle University 1s. The men’s 1s finished the Indoor season unbeaten, winning every game and topping the league.

Edinburgh University Ultimate Frisbee (Ro Sham Bo) women’s 1s travelled to Aberdeen for the Indoor Regionals. They won the tournament for the second year running, securing their place at Nationals. Good efforts were put in by the 2s and 3s too, coming in 10th and 12th respectively.

This was a tough week for the Edinburgh University Badminton Club (EUBC). EUBC 1 men’s won their trophy match against University of York 8-0. EUBC women’s 1s sadly lost 8-0 to the very strong University of Liverpool 1s and the Premier Ladies finished off the day with an exceptional match, ending in a loss of 6-2 against Newcastle University 1s.

It was a reasonably quiet week for Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club with only the women’s and the men’s water polo 1s playing Sheffield Hallam University 1s at home. The women’s 1s beat Sheffield Hallam 11-5 while the men’s team also won, this time 9-2.

Edinburgh University Women’s Futsal Club had a dominant week, with the 1s winning two matches. The first, against University of Stirling 2s, ended 15-1 and the second was an 8-1 win against University of Dundee 1s.

This week started with a bang for Edinburgh University Netball Club (EUNC). The 1s were back, recording a massive 73-23 win over University of Strathclyde 1s, and the 2s continued their Division 1 winning streak in their BUCS matches with a 69-38 against Heriot-Watt University 1s. Meanwhile, EUNC 3s beat University of Dundee 1s 42-37, and the 4s won 51-49 against Edinburgh Napier University 1s.

Edinburgh University (Men’s) Rugby Football Club (EURFC) suffered a mixed week. The 1s were looking to get their season back on track at home against Durham University 2s, and in what was a great success for the club, they recorded an 18-11 victory. However, EURFC 3s sadly lost to a strong Glasgow Caledonian 1s 30-22 away from home and recorded only their second loss of the season.

Elsewhere, it was a mixed week for Edinburgh University Women’s Hockey Club (EUWHC). The 1s lost 5-2 to Durham University 1s, and the 3s fell to an agonising defeat at the hands of Newcastle after a 2-2 draw forced a penalty shootout that finished 8-7 to the opposition. EUWHC 6s won in a convincing manner 7-0 against the University of the West of Scotland 1s.

It was an exciting week for Edinburgh University Women’s Lacrosse Club, with the 1s beating Thistle 1s 12-9. The 2s travelled down to play against University of Liverpool 1s and came home with an 11-8 win.

Edinburgh University Shotokan Karate Club had members at the Scottish Student Sport team cup at the weekend. Edinburgh obtained a bronze medal in the team kata. For kumite, the Edinburgh female novice team won a gold medal, and the male novice team received a silver medal.

Edinburgh University Basketball Club (EUBC) enjoyed another undefeated week. The men’s 3s picked up a 57-52 away win against Strathclyde University. EUBC men’s 1s had one of their best showings of the season, beating the University of Leeds 65-53 in the BUCS Trophy competition. EUBC women’s 2s won their first round Trophy game of the season 52-49 against Northumbria University 2s.

Edinburgh University Squash Club men’s 1s beat Dalgety Bay 4-1. The women’s 1s lost their match against Grange and the women’s 2s won 4-1 against Waverley.

It was a very successful week for Edinburgh University Trampoline Club (EUTC) at Scottish Student Sport League 2, where the club came home with 1 gold, 4 silvers and 4 bronze medals. After the event, EUTC remains 2nd in the league table.

Edinburgh University Judo Club were overall winners of the London Universities Open for the 4th year running. There was a magnificent performance from the whole club, winning 5 gold, 4 silvers, and 7 bronze medals for the team to secure an astounding win overall.

Photo Courtesy of Edinburgh University Sailing Club