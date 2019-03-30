Edinburgh University Sports Round-Up

MEN’S HOCKEY 6/3/19

1st TEAM RESULT V HERIOTT WATT 2nd TEAM Edinburgh University vs Heriott Watt Varsity Day Result: Victory.

2nd TEAM/LEAVERS RESULT V HERIOTT WATT 1st TEAM Edinburgh University vs Heriott Watt Varsity Day Result: Loss on flicks.

3rd TEAM RESULT V STRATHCLYDE 2nd TEAM League Fixture: 5-0 Victory.

5th TEAM FIXTURE V 6th TEAM League Fixture.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY 2/3/19

1st TEAM RESULT V HERIOTT WATT 1st TEAM Edinburgh University vs Heriott Watt Varsity Day Result: Victory.

2nd TEAM FIXTURE V UDDINGSTON 1st TEAM League Fixture.

3rd TEAM FIXTURE V WATSONIANS 1st TEAM League Fixture.

4th TEAM FIXTURE V GRANGE 3rd TEAM League Fixture.

5th TEAM FIXTURE V LIVINGSTON 1st TEAM: League Fixture.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL 13 – 21/3/19

1st TEAM RESULT V HERIOTT WATT 1st TEAM Edinburgh University vs Heriott Watt Varsity Day Result: Victory.

2nd TEAM: A 1-0 victory against Aberdeen on the final day of the league season confirmed the 2s survival in Scottish 1A.

3rd TEAM: No remaining fixtures as the 3s have finished 2nd in Scottish 3A, after results from other fixtures from other teams.

MEN’S FOOTBALL 6/3/19

VARSITY XI TEAM RESULT V HERIOTT WATT VARSITY XI Edinburgh University vs Heriott Watt Varsity Day Result: Loss.

1st TEAM FIXTURE V EDINBURGH COLLEGE 1st TEAM Queen’s Park Shield Fixture.

2nd TEAM: A thumping 8-1 victory against City of Glasgow College 1st XI capped off a successful season to leave the 2s in 2nd in their league.

3rd TEAM FIXTURE V GLASGOW CALEDONIAN 1st TEAM: League Fixture

WOMEN’S RUGBY 6/3/19

1st TEAM RESULT V HARTPURY 1st TEAM Championship Fixture: 40-10 Loss

2nd TEAM FIXTURE V STRATHCLYDE 1st TEAM Scottish Conference Cup Fixture

MEN’S RUGBY 6/3/19

VARSITY XV TEAM RESULT V HERIOTT WATT 1st TEAM Edinburgh University vs Heriott Watt Varsity Day: Victory.

2nd TEAM: A comprehensive victory against Aberdeen 2nd team meant that the 2s secured survival in Scottish 1A.

3rd TEAM: The 3s await their fate after completing their league fixtures, as if Glasgow Caledonian 1st team fail to win their last game then the 3s will be promoted.

4th TEAM: A comprehensive victory in the final league game against Napier 2nd team left the 3s comfortably in 4th place in the league.

HOCKEY ROUNDUP

Both Men’s and Women’s 1st teams enjoyed varsity success against bitter local rivals Heriott Watt. There are still a number of fixtures that need to be played for both clubs before the season comes to an end.

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Varsity Day provided a more mixed bag for football, as the women claimed a narrow victory whilst the men’s varsity XI succumbed to defeat. The women’s 2nd and 3rd teams recently secured survival in their respective leagues after successful seasons with the 2s coming close to promotion. A number of men’s teams still have cup and league fixtures.

RUGBY ROUNDUP

The women suffered a tough loss against Hartpury 1s, one of the best teams in the UK, whilst the men enjoyed varsity day success in a heated game against Heriott Watt. The women’s 2s still fight for glory in the cup whilst the men’s 3s await other results to determine whether they will be promoted.

VARSITY ROUNDUP

17 sports teams from Edinburgh University and Heriott Watt played in this season’s varsity fixtures. It ended in yet another day of great success for Edinburgh University with the final score being 11-6.

Congratulations to everyone involved! #WeAreEdi

