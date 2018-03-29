Edinburgh’s best brunch spots

With deadlines and exams fast approaching, it can be difficult to line up your schedule with that of your friends’ and to find the time to see each other. What better way to combine catch up with multiple mates than to organise a group hangout with great breakfast food? Here are some recommendations of the best brunch spots around Edinburgh to try out:

Kilimanjaro: Located on Nicolson Street, this café is the perfect eclectic spot for a pre-lecture chow down. Brunch meals are all under £10 and are very filling, so splurge a bit and go to town on that veggie Kili Breakfast!

Hula: Located at the bottom of Victoria Street, this Grassmarket café provides a tropical getaway from the cloudy Edinburgh weather. Their smoothies are to die for at £3.75 a pop, and their acai bowls receive great reviews.

Loudon’s: If you’re willing to go for a pricier menu, Loudon’s is a great choice. The atmosphere is airy and light, but don’t assume the food is the same. Each meal is filling and delicious. My personal favourite has to be the American style pancakes, but the classic bennys with pulled pork is also an enticing option.

Montpelier’s: Head on down to Bruntsfield to try out this brunch spot. If you’re in a money crunch, this is not the place for you, as the dishes are all quite expensive. But if you’re looking for a treat, the rustic yet clean interior is welcoming and a nice change of pace from the DHT café. At £7.95, the Mexican tortilla is an excellent choice.

The Breakfast Club: Looking to get the most for your money? The Breakfast Club on Buccleuch Street or Snax just across the way serve classic British breakfasts and rolls for under £5 each. It’s not the most aesthetically pleasing venue, but it’s hard to complain when you’ve only got to spend a fiver or less for a great meal.

Image: Shari’s Berries via flickr