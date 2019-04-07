Edinburgh’s Fight for the Night Rally in photos

The rally took place on 2 April and culminated in Grassmarket for speeches and cheering.

The marchers walked through a bit of rain with soon cleared when they arrived at Grassmarket.

Sexpression spoke about the importance of intersectionality.

Intersectionality was a major point of the rally, especially trans and sex worker inclusion. Other rallies around the country were not as inclusive, which was noted in the speeches.

This woman hopped out of her taxi to join the rally, pleased that it was so intersectional and inclusive. She quotes Audre Lorde, the feminist and poet, “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.”

The rally in Grassmarket was met with hecklers, however, who seemed to be drunk men in their thirties, one of whom seemed happy enough to have his picture taken as he mockingly cheered along with the rally members as they spoke over his voice.

The rally quickly progressed after the man was lead away, and speakers pointed out how this rally proves how privileged we are compared to women around the world.

Speakers pointed out unfair laws in Egypt, as well as the new law in Brunei which will make homosexuality illegal and punishable by death.

Overall, the rally was a success due to its intersectionality, its understanding of its privilege, and its unwavering strength when dealing with opposition. It may be 2019, but the Fight for the Night Rally showed how much work there is to be done for the women’s movement, and how bright our future can be.

Images: Elizabeth Greenberg

