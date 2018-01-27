Emily’s top five delicious and affordable Christmas dinners available in Edinburgh

Get the diaries out, set up the Facebook group chat and re-consult the exam timetable: it’s that time of year again! Sure, you may still have exams and essays, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a Christmas dinner. Here are our top five picks of affordable Christmas dinners to share with friends in Edinburgh. Let the table booking begin!

The Golf Tavern, Bruntsfield

Nowhere stirs the festive cheer quite like The Golf Tavern. Established in 1456, the dark wood bar, leather sofas and traditional decorations almost make diners feel like they have stumbled straight into the country pub from the Waitrose Christmas advert. The cosy and comfortable atmosphere is reflected in their three-course menu at only £19.95 per person. Some student-friendly good-tidings must have been cast here! Don’t miss out.

The Queens Arms, Fredrick Street

The cosiness continue in this bar adorned with wall-to-wall bookshelves! Head to The Queens Arms [sic] for a festive two-course Sunday lunch that might inspire memories of the annual fight over the turkey at home, as the roast is a shared between two at £29.50. This comes with all the trimmings, including Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy, as well as a sharing dessert of the day. The Queens Arms [sic] is also home to a prestigious Whiskey Club – if you’re looking for a cheeky digestif.

The Sheep Heid Inn, Duddington

If you’re planning on wrapping up warm and taking a wintery stroll around Arthur’s Seat, be sure to reward yourself with a delicious three-course dinner from the festive menu of this well respected hidden jewel of a gastro pub. At £22.95. with a complementary glass of Prosecco for pre-ordered groups of five people or more, this is definitely the steal of the season. You heard it here first! Book online or simply turn up at the door and grab some delicious grub.

Nonna’s kitchen, Morningside

A slightly more expensive option at £28.95 for three courses, but well worth it if you and your foodie friends are looking for something a bit different this winter. The menu is packed full of Italian specialties oozing with traditional flavours.

Montpeliers, Bruntsfield

Offering a choice of menus to suit your appetite and budget, Montpeliers promises to be a real festive treat. The Get Merry Lunch features two courses with a glass of sparkling on arrival – at £19, what’s not to love? However, if you really need to tighten those purse strings, or if you’re saving the traditional feast until the big day, then opt for the Gourmet Burger Night. At only £9.45 for burgers such as wild boar and apple, your Wednesday night out budget might also stretch to fit in a sensational Christmas cocktail! Merry Christmas!

image: jill111 via pixabay