Equestrian Club reining in success in this week’s round-up

Despite a very early start, the Edinburgh University Equestrian Club’s D team had great success at their first competition in Aberdeen. Although the team had three riders out with injuries, the girls pulled together with Molly Butler and Kelsey Bodden subbing in. The team finished in 3rd place, whilst Bodden also gained an individual 3rd place. EUEC’s A team hosted their competition at Tannoch Stables and managed to continue their winning streak. The team won 1st place rosettes, with Ellie Shepherd placing individual 2nd, Lucy Dobbs 3rd, Zoe Etherington 7th, and Ida Kornevi 9th.

It was also a successful weekend for the Edinburgh University Orienteering Club. EUOC hosted ‘The Big Weekend’, which saw many individuals compete from all over Britain. The weekend began on Friday evening with ‘Fight with the Night’ – a night sprint race around King’s Buildings. Saturday featured a long race around the city centre. Aided by great weather the race was a triumph, with over 450 people taking part. The competition’s final day on Sunday saw great results from EUOC, with many participants enjoying their courses and competitors running all over Arthur’s Seat.

Last Wednesday, Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club matches were played by both the men’s swim team’s 2s and men’s water polo’s 2s. The swim team competed, away, against the University of Glasgow 1s. Unfortunately, the swim team finished with a tight loss but managed to gain some great individual achievments in the pool. The polo 2s played the University of Strathclyde at home, finishing with a 16-13 win. It was a great performance from the 2s, especially after having lost 14-13 in their last match away against the same opponents.

Last Saturday saw an intra-university clash between the Edinburgh University Badminton Club’s 1s and 2s. The ‘Clash of the Titans’ resulted in an 11-1 win for the 1s, despite the 2s putting up a good fight with some spectacular play. Immediately afterwards, EUBC mixed 4s played the University of the West of Scotland’s 2s, resulting in an 8-4 victory for the Edinburgh 4s.

The weekend of January 14 saw the Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds travel to Broxburn to compete in the East District XC League. In the women’s race, the Hare and Hounds finished 5th place overall due to an excellent performance from Sophie Collins, who came 12th in a time of 22:18. Not far behind her was captain Amy Frankland, finishing in 23:43. Rosie Wright rounded out the top three Haries in under 25 minutes, securing their 5th place overall position. The men were not to be outdone in their race, coming in a fantastic 1st place in the team rankings. This ranking was ensured by Callum Symmons in 28:04, Colin Campbell in 28:06 and Jacob Adkin in 28:33.

