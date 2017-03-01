EUSWPC make waves in this week’s sports round-up

The Edinburgh University Swimming and Water Polo Club travelled north for the Aberdeen Aquatic Championships. The club were represented in both swimming and water polo events. Both men’s and women’s water polo events saw an all Edinburgh final, where both first teams emerged victorious.

In the swimming, Edinburgh did extremely well, winning eight gold medals, four silver medals and five bronze medals. There was all round success for EUSWPC, with special mentions to the gold medal winning 4×50 mixed medley relay A team: Findlay Douglas, Cesca Christophersen, Dan Baraclough and Beth Armour.

The Edinburgh University Netball club took part in the Scottish Student Sport Championships. After several successful matches, the 2s faced the University of Glasgow 3s in the playoffs for third place. Edinburgh dominated with a 22-7 win. The 1s faced the University of St Andrews in the final with Edinburgh up 18-8 at half time. St Andrews fought hard but Edinburgh played their own game, and came out victorious with a 25-19 win. This makes it five consecutive years that the club have brought the trophy home. EUNC 1s also took on the University of Leeds 1s in their BUCS Trophy match. After an extremely close match, Leeds took the win with a 49-45 final score.

Edinburgh University Badminton Club Men’s 1s claimed a victory against the University of Strathclyde 1s with an 8-4 victory. The match between EUBC Men’s 2s and the University of Glasgow 1s went in favour of Glasgow, finishing in a 9-3 scoreline. EUBC Men’s 4s were also on the losing side, beaten 8-4 by Abertay University 1s. However, there was huge cause for celebration for EUBC Men’s 1s.

The team have officially won the 1A division with an undefeated season, earning a place in the Premier play-offs. Finally, the Premier Ladies came away with a great 6-2 win over the University of Southampton in the first round of the BUCS Championship.

The Edinburgh University Boat Club celebrated its 150th anniversary with several past and present Edinburgh athletes taking part in the Great Britain teams trials. In the Men’s pairs, Oli Wilkes and Calum Irvine finished an impressive 9th overall. Graham Ord and Ryan Morrison placed 20th overall, and Rufus Scholefield and Richard St. Pier finished 29th overall. Josh Armstrong, meanwhile, smashed the 5km course in his single and finished 3rd in the Under 23s category and placed 8th overall.

The women’s pair of Mairi Buchan and India Somerside finished 11th overall in a strong field of women’s pairs, while Alex Rankin finished 4th in the Under 23s category.

Within the lightweight men, Gavin Horsburgh won the Under 23s category, with Matthew Curtis placing 2nd and James Temple placing 4th.

Edinburgh University Women’s Association Football Club 1s travelled down to Leeds to play their round of 16 fixture of the BUCS Trophy against Leeds Beckett University 2s. The game was very evenly contested and Edinburgh struggled in the first half. Edinburgh even found themselves 2-0 down momentarily, before coming back in great style to win 5-3.

They then progressed to a quarter-final fixture against St Andrews. This fixture saw Edinburgh play extremely well, finishing the game with an impressive 5-0 win. EUWAFC now progress to the semi-finals of the BUCS Trophy.

