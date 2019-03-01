Event preview: The national student space conference

Now in its 31st year, the UKSEDS (UK Students for the Exploration and Development of Space) National Student Space Conference (NSSC) 2019 arrives in Edinburgh this coming weekend (2-3 March 2019) for a jam-packed, two day extraordinaire exploring the universe and beyond.

Described as the ‘premier event for students interested in space’, the NSSC brings together students, recent graduates, and leading space science professionals from across the UK to ‘network, share knowledge and discuss the challenges facing the sector’. This years’ programme is divided into two streams offering a fantastic range of short talks, panel discussions and careers sessions.

Featured speakers include Professor Danielle George, University of Manchester, who will discuss her groundbreaking work on the most advanced radio telescopes in the world and her mission to showcase how fun and creative engineering can be, as well as Professor Charles Cockell, University of Edinburgh, who will talk about his work on the search for alien life.

On Saturday 2 March, UKSEDS has teamed up with Airbus to bring this year’s ‘Airbus Student Presentation Competition’ to the conference. Five students have been selected based upon their abstract quality to each deliver a short presentation on any space-related topic they’ve undertaken as part of their studies. The finalists will be battling it out to a panel of industry experts and a student audience to take away a prize of £200.

To round off the first day of the conference, NSSC has organised an evening social in Teviot Row House, offering an informal opportunity to network with other delegates whilst enjoying a bite to eat. As the conference makes its debut in Scotland, the organising committee has ‘decided to do things a little differently’ by hosting a traditional ceilidh dance with the help of the Edinburgh University Folk Society Band to finish off the evening.

Location: Appleton Tower/Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, George Square Campus, University of Edinburgh

Date/Time: Saturday 2nd March, 08:30-late; Sunday 3rd March, 09:00-16:40

Image credit: UKSEDS via their website

