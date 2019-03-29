Extinction Rebellion protest of Scottish Oil Club leads to arrests

On Friday 8th March, climate protestors gathered outside the National Museum of Scotland to protest the annual meeting of the Scottish Oil Club, coinciding with International Women’s Day. This was a pre-arranged protest, organised by the direct-action climate protest group Extinction Rebellion Scotland. Around three hundred protestors gathered outside the museum with signs and banners.

As around 900 guests including Scotland’s top oil executives arrived at the Museum, protestors heckled them about the destructive impact of their industry.

Inside, the event was disrupted as Extinction Rebellion protestors who had entered the museum earlier in the day chained themselves to railings.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the arrests: “About 16:30 officers in Edinburgh were deployed to a pre-planned protest at the National Museum of Scotland.

“Following a period of negotiation police provided a proportionate response to the protest and 13 people, a mix of men and women, have been arrested.”

An Extinction Rebellion supporter who was stewarding the event said: “We are here to show the energy companies that the people of Scotland will no longer stand for fossil fuels being taken from the ground…It’s outrageous that fossil fuels are being extracted at increasing rates, in ignorance of the catastrophic results – especially for people in the global south.”

This was the first time Extinction Rebellion Scotland have had arrests, but more action is planned leading up to a planned “International Week of Rebellion” starting on 18th April.

