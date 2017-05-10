Festival Guide 2017 – End of the Road

Where: Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury

When: 31st August – 3rd September

Why: End of the Road is one of your last chances to squeeze the musical juices out of the summer, and what a fine send-off it is too. Taking place in the lush settings of Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset, the organisers have rounded up the finest alternative acts while still staying true to the festival’s folk roots. Father John Misty, Mac Demarco and the Jesus & Mary Chain will be headlining in the wake of recent album releases, while from across the pond Ty Segall, Parquet Courts, and dark-Americana-with-a-theatrical-twist outfit Foxygen will be sharing their musical wares. HMLTD and PWR BTTM should add a pop of colour and feist to the weekend, and rising stars such as Goat Girl, Shame and Edinburgh’s own indie-pop anomalies The Spook School are sure to thrill with their raucous live presence. This is the best alternative for those who didn’t manage to snare tickets for Glastonbury or aren’t keen on heaving crowds, but it is a perfectly charming and enticing event in its own right too.

£££: 189

Image: Sebastian Anthony