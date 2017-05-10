Festival Guide 2017 – FLY Open Air

Where: Hopetoun House, Edinburgh

When: Saturday 20th May

Why: This follows on from FLY’s first sell-out festival event last September beneath the imposing shadow of the Castle in Princes Street Gardens. The boutique festival is ramping things up a bit this time around, almost doubling the attendance and moving out to the stately Hopetoun House, offering a more spacious, though no less grandiose setting for the electronic, house and disco event. The people at the Fly Club have selected an equally impressive line-up of acts, both local and international, with Bicep as headliner. Also gracing the stage will be Magnetic Man member Artwork, Panorama Bar and Fabric regular Midland, Hunee, and Fly residents Denis Sulta and La La. The day-long festival is set to at least equal the success of its original, serving as an encouraging sign of the burgeoning enthusiasm for an expanding music scene in Edinburgh. Open Air will return in the autumn for round three.

£££: 42.50, 48.50 incl Liquid Rooms afterparty