Festival Guide 2017 – Gottwood

Where: Anglesey, Wales

When: 8th – 11th June

Why: Gottwood has become somewhat of a standout on the small festival scene over the last 8 years, building a solid reputation as one of the best dance and electronic weekends on offer. Considering its size, the curation is hard to beat, with heavy-hitters regularly being roped in for slots while still giving plenty of exposure to the best rising talent. House stalwarts Artwork and Maxxi Soundsystem played blinding sets in recent years, and 2 Bad Mice, Adam Shelton and Gottwood mainstay Zip will be back for another serving this year. The festival shuns the corporateness that has become all too familiar at modern-day events, providing a bit more beverage choice than the usual Somersby and Carlsberg, and handing over promotional space instead to record labels big and small from across the country and further afield. Regular tickets sold out pretty quickly due to the organisers’ refusal to budge from its strict cap of 5,000, but there are some still available on resale. Get yourself down to the Welsh forest if you can get hold of a ticket.

£££: 165