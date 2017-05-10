Festival Guide 2017 – Primavera Sound

Where: Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona

When: 1st – 3rd June

Why: Since its inception in 2001, Primavera Sound has been gradually evolving into the giant, urban celebration of ‘alternative’ music that it is today. Huge names such as Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, Mac DeMarco and Aphex Twin are set to perform this year, and festival-goers will be able to peruse a truly diverse line-up, wandering from a set by Run the Jewels, to Van Morrison, listening in to Grace Jones on the way.

This year, the festival has also announced that it has ‘increased its commitment to electronic music twofold’, doubling the capacity of the ‘Primavera Bits’ site, which is devoted exclusively to live electronic music and DJ sets. 62 electronic acts in total will perform across the course of the festival, including sets from Bicep, Joy Orbison and Fatima Yamaha.

Parc del Fòrum is a concrete pleasure garden that feels as though it was purpose built for the festival, easily accessible by public transport, and right by the beach – the perfect spot to watch the sunrise over the glittering waters of the Balearic sea as the last of the music of the night plays out.

Image: p-a-t-r-i-c-k / Flickr