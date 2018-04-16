Fire reported in King’s Building House

Today, Monday 16 April, a fire was reported at King’s Building House. Staff, students, and visitors were quickly evacuated from the building for their safety. The building was then closed off for further inspection. Emergency services were in attendance to maintain control over the situation.

King’s Buildings House was the only building affected by the fire, and is to remain closed for the rest of the day. The building is expected to be open again by tomorrow, Tuesday 17 April, so students can continue revision within buildings for the upcoming exam period.

Image: Andrew Perry