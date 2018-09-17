Flatworms – ‘Melt the Arms’

Punk is back and punk is alive! LA-based trio Flatworms are making more noise and more mess than ever before. With their new single ‘Melt the Arms’, they take over the forgotten yet groovy garage rock and bring it on.

The song grabs the listener’s attention from the first sound. The beat of the drums accelerates the pace of your heartbeat while the crazy guitar riffs add up to the true vibe of the garage punk-rock music. The singer’s deep voice, on the other hand, hypnotises; it rather sounds like a manifesto calling for a small-scaled exclusive Internet revolution.

Rebels of the world, unite! No matter if you are at home, on the tube on the way to a rave or having lunch at Pret-A-Manger before your first job interview, this song will make you want to mosh with abandon, move every part of your body and experience the chaos of modern psych rock. A rocking success.

Image: Adoramassey via Wikimedia Commons