From Edinburgh to anywhere – a few spring getaway ideas

With January behind us, we have reached that time of the year where Christmas is a distant memory and spring can just about be seen through the thick haze of assignments and exams. This is the perfect time to start thinking of booking up a cheap and cheerful weekend break for spring. Being in Britain, we are spoilt for choice with access to every country in Europe. Whether you are wishing to stray near or a far, party or relax, there is somewhere for you in this list.

Lisbon

This destination may be slightly more expensive on the flight side, but once you arrive you can expect a cheap electric night out. The nightlife is far from a low-key relaxing trip to the pub. During this time of year the cool capital will be free from tourists, and you can maze through Bairro Alto to the hundreds of bars and clubs.

Loch Lomond

This is the perfect destination for people not wishing to stray too far. The area is filled to the brim with Airbnb options, and whether the weather is good or bad the view of the loch is never a sore sight to wake up too. Definitely a place every Edinburgh student should experience before graduating.

Krakow

For years, Krakow has been one of Europe’s best bargains. The low prices draw in hundreds for cheap city breaks. With great shops, hostels, bars and restaurants, for prices you can only dream of in Edinburgh, this is definitely a place for students.

Dublin

With Ryanair offering neverending cheap flights, there is no excuse for not spending a weekend with the Irish. It is about time you got over there for a couple of days of joy and Guinness.

Albania

This is a forgotten area of the Mediterranean Coastline. Its beaches are pristine and sheltered by a dramatic mountain range. This area is the perfect rival for the more expensive destinations of Croatia and Greece. If you are wanting to relax on the beach for a few days this is the place for you.

With a little spring break booked to see you through, summer should not seem so far away.

[Image: Jessica via Flickr]