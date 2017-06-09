General Election 2017 Summary

There are still 6 seats to be announced, but the 2017 snap General Election has resulted in a hung parliament.

The exit poll predictions have been confirmed with the Conservatives as the largest party, closely followed by Labour.

The Conservative party has lost their majority and currently have 314 seats.

The Labour party have 260 seats, an impressive 29 seat increase from the 2015 General Election.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) have suffered significant losses with both Angus Robertson, the SNP’s Westminster leader, and Alex Salmond losing their seats. The SNP have also lost 21 seats in Scotland, mostly to Conservative opponents.

A two (or more) party system is likely unless Theresa May chooses to move forward with a Minority Government.

The Liberal Democrats have had a mixed night, with the previous leader Nick Clegg losing his seat but an overall gain of four seats. Vince Cable managed to regain his previous seat in Twickenham after losing it in the 2015 General Election.

The Green Party’s co-leader Caroline Lucas almost doubled her Brighton Pavillion majority winning the party’s one and only seat.

Big names who lost their seats included former SNP leader Alex Salmond, SNP Westminister leader Angus Robertson and former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg.

In a speech after his loss, the former Sheffield Hallam MP said: “In politics, you live by the sword and die by the sword.”

Other notable moments included the re-election of former Secretary of State Vince Cable in Twickenham and SNP winning the North East Fife seat ahead of the Lib Dems by just two votes.

This is a developing news story.